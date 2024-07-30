For Sift Kaur Samra, Cracking NEET Was Easy. Her Next Target: Medal at Olympics

From a nation of 1.4 billion, only 110 will be competing for medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Probability of being in that contingent: 0.00000008%.

Among these 1.4 billion people, about 2 million medical aspirants appear for the NEET examinations annually, with only the top 20,000 securing a seat at Faridkot’s Guru Gobind Singh Medical College (per some websites).

Probability of being in that contingent: 0.01%.

Probability of being in both contingents: 0.00000000000008%.

This is precisely where Sift Kaur Samra stands, in that rarefied 0.00000000000008%.