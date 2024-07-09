Paris Olympics 2024: From Punjab to Paris – Story of Golf Ace Gaganjeet Bhullar

“It’s my childhood dream. This is the pinnacle of my career.”

These words resonate deeply with Gaganjeet Singh Bhullar, professional golfer and an Arjuna Awardee, when he speaks about representing India at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hailing from a lineage of athletes and with over 18 years of professional play and over 25 tournament victories under his belt, the 36-year-old story is one of sheer determination.

Growing up in the small town of Kapurthala in Punjab, with limited facilities and no formal coaching, he embraced his role as the underdog in the circuit. Inspired by his father, a railway employee, Gaganjeet's love for golf blossomed on the 9-hole course of the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala.