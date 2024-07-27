Olympics: Table Tennis Trailblazer Sreeja Akula is Ready to Cause Big Upsets

Table tennis is woven into the fabric of the Akula family, with Sreeja’s father, Praveen Kumar, and elder sister, Ravali, both being former players. She had made ripples with two gold medals at the South Asian Games in 2019, aged only 21, but the subsequent years did not see the ripples transforming into waves.

It wasn't until 2022 that she reached the zenith of her capabilities, starting with a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, alongside the legendary Achanta Sharath Kamal.

Now that Sharath was India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, being the first TT player to be bestowed with this honour, Sreeja cannot contain her emotions.