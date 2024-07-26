Paris Olympics 2024: PV Sindhu’s Seeding, Key Rivals & Form—All You Need to Know

Reflecting on her Olympic journey, Sindhu shared, “It’s always a new feeling when I play in the Olympics. In 2016, I was the underdog, and there was no pressure. In Tokyo, there was pressure and everyone wanted me to get a medal but there were no crowds. So, I have experienced two different kinds of Olympics. This time it’s a mixture of both. Everytime I go out there, I want to get a medal and hopefully I will get a hat-trick soon.”

As she embarks on her quest for a coveted medal, let's delve into the challenging path the 29-year-old will traverse to achieve glory: