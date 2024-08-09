Arshad Nadeem Breaks the Neeraj Chopra Fever, Promising an Intense Rivalry

Yet, it was re-ignited by Neeraj Chopra, sprinting in for his second with a throw of 89.45. Some semblance of order had been restored. In Chopra’s throw, the others would have found an outlet, a hope, a flicker that one of them, maybe, they themselves, the likes of Anderson, Jakub Vadlejch, Julian Weber even the 35-year-old Julius Yego, Kenya’s first javelin World Champion and the 2016 Rio silver medallist could push 90 plus. Anderson, Weber and Yego did an 87 plus in their second throws, somehow keeping that hope alive, ensuring that the competition that seemed dead, still had some life left.

Vadlejch threw 88.50 in his 3rd. Nadeem followed it up with an 88.72. In the 4th, Anderson flicked a switch and edged into 3rd spot with 88.54. Chopra, however, was fighting a different battle. Suddenly, a thrower, who always seemed so much in control of the surroundings, even himself, wasn’t able to put the parts together that had given him that invincible aura over the years since winning the Tokyo Olympic gold, the 2023 World Championships, the Diamond League final and two consecutive Asian Games golds.