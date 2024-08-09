Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra Clinches Javelin Silver With an 89.45m Throw

Neeraj Chopra has clinched the silver in men's javelin at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a season-best throw of 89.45m at Stade de France on Thursday.
The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist has now become independent India's first track and field athlete to bag two medals at the Olympics.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, upstaged him by setting the Olympic Record to win the gold medal. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem broke the Olympic Record in the men's javelin throw final with a monster heave of 92.97 metres.
Anderson Peters of Granada took the bronze medal with a best throw of 88.54 metres.
