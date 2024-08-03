Olympics: Australia Breached, GB Next – India’s Hockey Dream Is Alive & Kicking

Dennis Mitch, coach of the 100m World Champion, Sha’Carri Richardson believes that the sprint (100m) is “one of the most expressive things that an individual can do.”

Some distance away from the athletic stadium, Stade de France, at the Yves-du-Manor, the Indian hockey team gave rein to a different form of expression; a free-flowing style, a perfect mix of skill and physicality that through the course of 60 minutes, in a roller coaster last Pool B game ensured what earlier seemed an impossibility – beating the Tokyo Olympic finalists Australia 3-2; a victory that has taken 52 years to achieve at the Olympic Games. To the fans, clamouring for a more artistic approach rather than the gritty, technical grinding that India was going through, the wait was well worth it.