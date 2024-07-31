Paris Olympics 2024, Day 4 Wrap: Manu- Sarabjot Win Bronze, Victory in Hockey

Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024 brought more glory to India, with the shooting events continuing to shine. The duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh secured a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, adding to India's medal tally. With this achievement, Manu Bhaker became the second Indian athlete to win two medals in the same edition of the Olympics, following Norman Pritchard.

While some Indian athletes excelled in their disciplines, others faced early exits from the summer games.

Let’s dive into a comprehensive wrap-up of all the action and highlights involving Indian athletes on the fourth day of the quadrennial event: