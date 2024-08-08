Olympics, Day 12 Wrap: Vinesh Disqualified, Mirabai Misses Weightlifting Medal

It was a devastating day for India at the Paris Olympics 2024 as wrestler Vinesh Phogat faced disqualification for being 100 grams over the permissible weight limit. This means that the grappler, who was poised to compete in the gold medal match, will return without a medal.

In another crushing blow, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu finished fourth in her weightlifting event, narrowly missing a bronze.

Here’s everything that happened on Day 12 at the summer games involving Indian athletes: