After A Week Of Logjam, Star Pak Cricketers Sign PCB's Amended Central Contracts

Top Pakistani cricketers, including captain Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan, have agreed to sign the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) amended central contracts after a week of stand-off between them and the board.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the group of players signed the dotted lines before departing for the Netherlands tour on the condition that they will once again hold discussions over a couple of other clauses in the contract with the board post the Asia Cup in September.