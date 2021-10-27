ICC T20I Rankings: Shaheen Afridi Makes Progress; Virat Kohli Fifth

It has been a campaign to remember so far for Shakib, who is the tournament's top wicket-taker with 11 at an average of 6.45, and sits third for runs scored with 118 at 29.50. His tally of 11 wickets is already the most by a bowler in a single Men's T20 World Cup tournament.



The Bangladesh all-rounder was not the only big mover on the all-rounder rankings, with Australia's Glenn Maxwell (161 rating points) moving up three spots to third after Australia's first up win against South Africa. He is level with Namibia's JJ Smit (161), who has shot up an incredible 23 spots.



With the bat, England's Dawid Malan (831) remains on top but Pakistan's Babar Azam (820) has cut the gap down to just 11 points after his strong start to the tournament. They are joined in the top five by South Africa's Aiden Markram (743), Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (727) and Virat Kohli (725) in that order.



Markram has climbed eight spots after posting scores of 40 and 51* in South Africa's first two matches of the T20 World Cup, while Rizwan has moved up three spots after scores of 79* and 33.