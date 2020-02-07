Viswanathan Anand Not Giving Up, Wants to Have a ‘Lighter’ 2020

He is struggling to recreate his magic on 64 squares, of late but giving up is not yet an option for five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who has opted for a lighter 2020 season.

Anand will skip four to five tournaments this year including the Grand Chess Tour.

He could not qualify for the Candidates 2020 and had a below-par outing at the Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands last month, finishing joint sixth spot with Anish Giri, Jan-Krzysztof Duda and Alireza Firouzja.