Viswanathan Anand: Gracious in Victory, Defeat, and Against Deceit

One of Indian sport's most unassuming yet respected personalities, Viswanathan Anand has fortunately stayed away from controversies in his professional career.

However, a well-meaning initiative meant to help battle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic – that has brought the country to its knees – left a sour taste in the mouth for the Grandmaster, that too without him making any wrong moves at all.

The ‘king of 64 squares’ resigned in a game of chess against Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, conceding victory to his opponent.