Woods Still Struggling to Get to Grips With Bryant’s Death

More than two weeks after Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, Tiger Woods is among those who find the shock may have worn off but disbelief remains.

"It's hard to put into words what transpired and the fact that it's a reality," 15-time Major golf champion Woods said on Tuesday at Riviera Country Club, where he is preparing to tee off on Thursday in the Genesis Invitational. "Part of me thinks that it's not real."