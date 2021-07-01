Seema Punia Writes to AFI: What is Hyperandrogenism & Its Rules?

Hyperandrogenism and Athletics

This is not the first time an athlete has been questioned due to higher testosterone levels than normal. In recent years, the harrowing gender row has affected the likes of India’s Dutee Chand, who will be in Tokyo, and South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya.

While the latter forced the IAAF to bring about formal regulations with regards to testosterone levels, an incident involving Spain’s Maria Martinez-Patino, who was made to leave an Olympic team in the mid-1980s, led the IAAF to instead consider testosterone levels when deciding who was eligible to compete as a woman.

It was in 2014 that Dutee’s hyperandrogenism was first brought up by the AFI in compliance with the International Olympic Committee, leading to widespread criticism for them and also the IAAF, as this was seen as a breach of privacy and human rights.

Dutee, of course, appealed the decision and a year later in 2015, after the IAAF regulations had been suspended, she was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

South Africa’s Semenya too had a testing time with the authorities, as she went from court to court trying to make her point. From CAS to the European Court of Human Rights, her battle against world athletics has been nothing short of difficult.

With her, it all started off in 2009 when the IAAF asked her, the then teenager, to undergo a gender test after she won her first world title in Berlin. Plenty of back and forth happened on the matter between all stakeholders for the next decade before the sports world’s top court, CAS, ruled that Semenya and other female runners with unusually high testosterone must take medication to reduce their levels of the male sex hormone if they want to compete in certain events.

The South African has changed events on the track in her career and even tried her luck with football, as she looked to keep her career on the right track. She however, failed to make the cut for Tokyo.