Mercedes Won’t Quit Formula 1, Says Toto Wolf

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolf has rejected rumours that the German car manufacturer might quit the Formula 1 circuit after 2020.

"To stay in the game is making sense as Mercedes as a company is highly benefiting from motorsports," the 48-year-old Austrian commented in advance of the 2020 season's first race in Australia on 15 March, Xinhua news reports.

According to several media reports, the Stuttgart located company is considering to pull out of the most important race series due to economic turbulence and a significant drop in profits.