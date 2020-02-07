Kobe Bryant Memorial Service on 24 February in Los Angeles
A memorial service for late basketball great Kobe Bryant will be held in Los Angeles on 24 February.
According to a report in CNN, the service will take place at the Staples Center.
Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on 26 January.
The memorial event, which falls on a Monday, is between two Lakers home games and thus, in all likelihood, will take place in the afternoon.
Bryant finished his playing career as the Lakers' all-time leading points’ scorer, and is fourth on the NBA's all-time list with 33,643 points. He won gold for the United States at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.
Bryant also has an Academy Award to his name for his animated short film "Dear Basketball" in 2018.
