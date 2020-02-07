Kobe Bryant Memorial Service on 24 February in Los Angeles

The memorial event, which falls on a Monday, is between two Lakers home games and thus, in all likelihood, will take place in the afternoon.

Bryant finished his playing career as the Lakers' all-time leading points’ scorer, and is fourth on the NBA's all-time list with 33,643 points. He won gold for the United States at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Bryant also has an Academy Award to his name for his animated short film "Dear Basketball" in 2018.