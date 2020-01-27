Kobe & His Indomitable Legacy on the Court: A Fan’s Tribute

Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players of all time and makes a good case for being the best LA Lakers player ever.

He spent 20 years as part of the franchise after being drafted 13th overall in the 1996 Draft. Kobe won 5 championships across his NBA tenure and won the Finals MVP for his wins in 2009 and 2010. His impact was so great that the LA Lakers not only retired his iconic Number 24 jersey, but also his Number 8 jersey.

Kobe’s elite defensive abilities and uncanny scoring ability made him a unique player, who is still called one of the most unguardable players in NBA history. Kobe’s aggressive play style and ability to take over games made him a fan favourite even outside Laker nation.