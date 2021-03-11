Love in Tokyo: Atanu & Deepika - First Archery Couple at Olympics

Seasoned archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be India’s first couple to take part at the Olympics in Tokyo later this year. Not only that, but they will also be the first Archery couple to take part in the same event at the Olympics.

While Atanu will be going for his second Olympics, Deepika is taking part in her third Games. The duo have won many individual medals, but their only medal together was a Bronze in the Mixed Team Event at the 2016 Archery World Cup in Shanghai, China.