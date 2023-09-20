ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Asian Games: Indian men’s volleyball team beat Cambodia 3-0

The Indian men's volleyball team began their Asian Games campaign with a 3-0 win over Cambodia in Pool C on Tuesday

IANS
Published
Other Sports
1 min read
Asian Games: Indian men’s volleyball team beat Cambodia 3-0
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Indian men's volleyball team began their Asian Games campaign with a 3-0 win over Cambodia in Pool C on Tuesday at CXC Gymnasium, in Hangzhou.

According to information received here, India won the match 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-19).

On Wednesday, India will take on world No.27 South Korea. 

A total of 19 teams are participating in men's volleyball at the Hangzhou Games.
ADVERTISEMENT

As per records, the Indian men’s team have won a total of three volleyball medals so far in Asian Games. In 1962, they finished runners-up. India's other two medals were bronze won in 1958 and 1986. 

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and other-sports

Topics:  2023 Asian Games 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×