Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders WPL 2024: Top Player Names After GG vs UPW Match

The second season of Women's Premier League commenced on Friday, 23 February 2024, and will conclude till 17 March 2024. Today, on 11 March 2024, Gujarat Giants clashed against UP Warriorz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game was won by Gujarat Giants by 8 runs.

A player who scores the most runs in a single WPL edition is given the Orange Cap. Right now, Deepti Sharma is wearing the Orange Cap and leading the standings table of top run scorers.

A player who takes the most wickets in a single WPL edition is given the Purple Cap. Sophie Ecclestone is the current Purple Cap holder and top wicket scorer on the charts. Let us check out the latest and updated list of WPL 2024 top players after GG vs UPW match today on Monday, 11 March 2024.