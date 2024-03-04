Olympics Boxing Qualifiers: Upsetting Start for India, Deepak & Narender Lose

Deepak was first up for India and put up a strong fight against his opponent. The first two rounds stood even and there was hardly anything to separate the boxers as they had an attacking approach. The young boxer from Azerbaijan took full advantage of his pace and his constant movement made it difficult for Deepak to attack. Deepak lost the first and second rounds with an identical 2-3 scoreline. The Indian pugilist came all guns blazing in the final round making full use of his quick movement to deliver some quality blows and won the round 4-1. But it wasn't enough as Nijat won the bout 3-2 in a split decision verdict.

Narender went down to Germany’s Tiafack in what was a one-sided affair. The 2022 European Championships gold medallist Tiafack dominated the first round as he pocketed the game with a 4-1 margin. Narender did try to cover the lost ground in the next round but the German boxer edged past his counterpart with a 3-2 win. The third round was all about Narender trying to attack to get the maximum point out of it after losing the first two rounds but with no success as the solid defense from the German made sure he won the round and the bout by a 5-0 decision.