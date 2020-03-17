Olympics Status Check: On, But With a High Chance of Cancellation

IPL – Suspended.

NBA – Suspended.

Premier League – Postponed.

Sports leagues across the world have ground to a halt due to the rapid spread of coronavirus and now, the big question in the world of sports remains: Are the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on?

On they are, yes. But for how long? When does a final call get made about the event? Who makes the final call? How much is at stake if the event is cancelled? Is cancelling the only option or can the game be postponed?

Well, let’s try to answer some of these questions.