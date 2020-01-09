WADA to Take Russia’s Doping Ban Case to CAS

Under the sanctions, Russian sportsmen and women will still be allowed to compete at the Olympics this summer but only if they can demonstrate that they were not part of the doping network.

This was also the case at the Pyeongchang winter Games in 2018.

Russia's athletics body has come under increasing pressure from high-profile athletes for its handling of the scandal.

On Tuesday three-time high-jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene, alongside three other Russian athletes, urged her fellow competitors to challenge their country's athletics body over its handling of the doping ban.

Lasitskene has been a vocal critic of the Russian sporting authorities, and has already warned she would quit Russia and train elsewhere so as not to miss the Tokyo Olympics after being excluded from the 2016 Rio Games over the scandal.

On Wednesday, the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) discussed the Russia situation during a meeting in Lausanne.