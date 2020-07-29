New Mother Geeta Phogat Sets Sight on Postponed Tokyo Olympics

A pathbreaker among women wrestlers, Geeta Phogat is aiming to conquer more unchartered territory as she’s already started training for a comeback targeted at the Tokyo Olympics, just seven months after giving birth to her first child.

The first Indian woman to win a World Championships medal in wrestling, Geeta is a Gold Medalist from the 2010 Commonwealth Games as well as a two-time Bronze Medallist at the Asian Championships. She married fellow wrestler Pawan Kumar Saroha in 2016 and gave birth to their son, Arjun, in December of 2019.

“I thought I would start training a little while after giving birth to my son but with the Tokyo Olympics now getting postponed by a year, I have started training already to try and qualify for the Games. Now that I’m a mother, it is my wish that my son watches me compete,” the 31-year-old told The Quint.