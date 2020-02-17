Usain Bolt Could Have Dug Deeper Instead of Quitting: Shelly-Ann

Usain Bolt quit too early, reckons fellow Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who strongly feels that the fastest man on the planet could have actually dug deep to extend his love affair with athletics instead of bidding it adieu.

Bolt quit in 2017 after failing to win a 100m gold at the World Championships in London. He settled for a bronze behind Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman.

He then dabbled with football for a brief time but could not get a professional contract at a top club. Last year, the eight-time Olympic gold medallist turned a music producer.