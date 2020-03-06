Indian Badminton Players Pull Out of All England, Cite Coronavirus

The outbreak of COVID-19 has so far killed over 3,100 people and infected more than 91,000 globally.

Chirag said players were concerned about travelling via Dubai.

"Everyone is worried about the Coronoravirus outbreak. In United Kingdom the number of infected has touched 90, so it is a concern. Also we had to travel via Dubai Airport, which is one of the busiest airports, it makes one vulnerable," Chirag said.