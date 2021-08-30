Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil Wins Javelin Gold; Sets New World Record
Sumit Antil finished his event with a foul throw after throwing a record 68.85m in F64 Javelin at Tokyo Paralympics.
India’s success in Javelin continued on Monday evening as Sumit Antil set a world record while clinching Gold in the Men’s F64 javelin event at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. With a best throw of 68.85 m in the final in Japan, he took India's medal count to 7, including two Gold medals, both won on Monday.
During the course of his event on Monday, Sumit broke the World Record twice, going on to better it with his final throw.
Sumit started off with a throw of 66.95m to top the standings after round 1 and set a new world record. He then further strengthened his position at the top of the charts with a second throw of 68.08m, smashing the previous world record.
In the third and fourth throws, respectively, he threw 65.27m and 66.71.
After a small break in the big throws, Sumit, in his fifth attempt, threw the javelin 68.85m from the starting line. He capped off the historic grand finale with a foul throw.
His comptariot, Sandeep Chaudhary, finished fourth in the competition with a personal best of 62.20m.
While Australia's Michael Burian bagged silver, Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku took home bronze.
