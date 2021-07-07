3 TN Women Sprint Past All Odds to Be India's Hope at Tokyo Olympics

Her story of triumph against the challenges she faced in life has been one of absolute resilience.



Revathi V and her sister lost their parents at a very young age. They were raised by their grandmother, Arammal, who worked as a daily wage labourer in Madurai. Though villagers and relatives suggested that she send the girls for work, Arammal struggled against all odds to make sure they got the best of education.

Coach Kannan of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu recognised Revathi Veramani's talent during a zonal-level meet, when she was in Class 12. She had run barefoot in the competition. However, when Kannan offered to train her, she refused due to financial constraints. She said she wanted to complete her education. So, the coach enrolled her in college under the sports quota and encouraged her to pursue athletics along with studies.



“My daughter and son-in-law passed away when the two children were a little over five years old. I took them in and educated them. The coach at the school said Revathi was good at running and told us to start coaching for her. Though I initially hesitated, I allowed her to go later. Now, I am very happy that she has been selected for the Olympics and I thank the coach for extending his guidance,” her grandmother told reporters before the athletes left the country on Wednesday.



She was offered a job by the Southern Railway of the Madurai division in August last year and presently works as a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). She represented India at the Asian Games held in Doha in 2006.