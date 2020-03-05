There is Still Time Before Deciding Fate of Tokyo Olympics: Bindra

India's champion shooter Abhinav Bindra on Wednesday said the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak has to be carefully and constantly monitored in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday unequivocally backed this summer's Tokyo Olympics, urging athletes to prepare "full steam" despite the coronavirus threat.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 94000 people across the world after being first detected in Wuhan, China.