There is Still Time Before Deciding Fate of Tokyo Olympics: Bindra
India's champion shooter Abhinav Bindra on Wednesday said the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak has to be carefully and constantly monitored in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday unequivocally backed this summer's Tokyo Olympics, urging athletes to prepare "full steam" despite the coronavirus threat.
The novel coronavirus has so far claimed over 3,000 lives and infected more than 94000 people across the world after being first detected in Wuhan, China.
"The situation is being monitored. The Olympics Games are scheduled, 24 July is the opening ceremony, so there is still time,” Bindra said on the sidelines of an event in Gurugram.
The athlete was speaking after Daivam Wellness, India's first functional medicine centre, tied up with the Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (ABTP) with an aim to better the lives of both athletes and non-athletes.
He is trying to ensure the best global practices in either prevention of injuries or treatment of injuries are accessible to the people at large.
