Sweden’s Armand Duplantis Breaks World Pole Vault Record

Armand Duplantis of Sweden set a world pole vault record of 6.17 metres at an indoor meeting in Poland.

Duplantis, the US-born 20-year-old who won silver at last year's World Championships in Doha, cleared the bar on his second attempt in Torun to break the previous record of 6.16m set by French vaulter Renaud Lavillenie in February 2014.

"It's something that I wanted since I was three years old," Duplantis told the website of World Athletics. It's a big year, but it's a good way to start it."