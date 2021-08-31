Sumit Antil - From Avoiding People After His Accident to Basking in India's Love

Following the realisation of the reality, Sumit got his chance to turn over a new leaf in life with the javelin, when he came to Delhi to pursue under-graduation; giving a tailwind to his high ambitions.

"I was introduced to para-athletics when I was pursuing my B.Com from Ramjas College of Delhi University. Even in college, nobody knew that I don't have one leg below the knee. I used to wear loose trousers. But later when my name came in the newspaper after I got selected for Asian Para Games, my friends in college got to know about it.

"Then I realised that now I have to prove what I can do. I remember I used to come by bus from Sonipat daily to college in Delhi and it was so painful. My other leg hurt a lot. I told this to my family and they arranged one good artificial limb which helped me. I spent from of my pocket to go to Finland for training in 2018 and it worked for me," said Sumit.