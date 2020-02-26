Six Countries Pull out of Shooting WC in India Due to Coronavirus

The novel coronavirus outbreak has prompted six countries, including the deadly disease's epicentre China, to withdraw from next month's shooting World Cup in New Delhi, the National Rifles Association of India (NRAI) revealed on Wednesday.

The ISSF World Cup is slated to be held from March 15 to 26 at the Karni Singh Shooting Range in the national capital.

"There were some countries which were coming but because of the Coronavirus outbreak, their national policies dictate that they can't come," NRAI President Raninder Singh told reporters.