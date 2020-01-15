Pro Kabaddi Representatives Scouting Talent at KIYG: Udayakumar

One of India's illustrious kabaddi coaches, J. Udayakumar has traveled with the U-17 Kerala women's team for the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati.

Udayakumar coached the Indian kabaddi team to two World Championship golds in 2004 and 2007, and three Asian Games golds in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

Udayakumar, who is currently coaching the Tamil Thalaivas team at the Pro Kabaddi League, said that there are representatives from each PKL team to spot talent in the Khelo India games.

"Half of the players, who are playing kabaddi at the Khelo India Youth Games, have the aim of playing in the Pro Kabaddi League. There are representatives from all Pro Kabaddi League teams, who have come here to spot talent,” said the Kerala kabaddi coach.