Historic! A Day That Will Be Etched in the Memory of Every Indian: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took Twitter to congratulate Indian men's hockey team on Bronze medal.
Indian Men’s hockey team just won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after making a spectacular comeback. The team held their nerves and waited for the right moments to score. The players were well aware that this is the ‘do or die’ moment to accomplish what all the fans have been waiting for over 40 years.
Every win in the competition like this is important but it was extra special because of the 1.3 billion people’s hope was connected and what a turnaround we just witnessed in the match. Comebacks like these do not happen often.
The team is receiving compliments and wishes from all over India. In the light of the moment, PM Narendra Modi also tweeted, and while congratulating the team, he wrote, “Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team.”
The men’s team has successfully completed their part and now women’s side will also play their bronze medal match against Great Britain. Surely, this win gives them extra motivation.
