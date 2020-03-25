Olympics Postponement Majorly Disrupts 2021 Sporting Calendar

This will be the first time the every-two-years event has been held in the United States.

Now, it's all about the timing.

The track worlds are scheduled for Aug. 6-15, which obviously won't work if the Tokyo Olympics are pushed back a full year to roughly the same spot on the calendar as this year's games — July 24-Aug. 9.

If the Olympics are held in April or May, an idea that seems to be under serious consideration, the track worlds could press forward with their plans.

Even so, Doyle said it would be better to delay the world championships to 2022.

"I don't think putting them in the same year makes a lot of sense, especially when really 2022, it should be relatively easy," he said. "I don't know all the intricacies of the city of Eugene. I would imagine that having a little more time might be good."

Swimming also holds its biggest event outside the Olympics in odd-numbered years.

The 2021 aquatics championships — which in addition to swimming also include diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open-water swimming and the non-Olympic sport of high diving — are set for July 16-Aug. 1 in Fukuoka, which is about 675 miles (1,088 kilometers) southwest of Tokyo on the island of Kyushu.

Again, that timing won't work if the Olympics are shifted to the summer of 2021.

But Cornel Marculescu, the executive director of world governing body FINA, said there is no chance of the next worlds being bumped back to 2022.

"No, no, no, no, no, no," he defiantly told The Associated Press by phone.