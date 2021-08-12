Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra Moves Up to World Number 2 in Rankings
Indian Javelin star has jumped 14 spots to now be ranked world number 2 following his Tokyo Olympics gold
India's Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has jumped up the latest World Athletics rankings and now sits at second spot behind Germany's Johannes Vetter.
Neeraj, who won the men’s Javelin throw final at the Olympics, is only 81 points behind the World Number 1, who crashed out after the first three throws at the final.
Poland's Marcin Krukowski (three), Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (four) and Germany's Julian Weber (five) complete the top five in the rankings.
Neeraj’s Gold medal is India’s first ever at the track and field and he won it on his second throw with an attempt of 87.58m.
Neeraj’s Gold medal was also India’s seventh at the Tokyo Games, making it the best finish ever.
Neeraj Chopra was accorded a grand welcome upon his return to India and was felicitated along with some of India's other medallists at the Tokyo Olympics by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiu among others in a glittering ceremony in New Delhi.
