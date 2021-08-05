How 'Hockey Capital' Odisha Played a Role in India's Olympic Glory

The packed Kalinga Stadium, which hosted the matches, signalled the arrival of newly found fans in the state, most of whom were first time witness to a live hockey match. The crowd gave Odisha a chance to host the 2014 Champions Trophy, which again drew full attendance. The shift of hockey from national capital Delhi to the emerging ‘hockey capital’ Odisha had started back in 2014 itself.

Then Odisha went on to host World Hockey League Finals in 2017 and was announced as hosts of 2018 World Cup. In the run-up to the World Cup, the Odisha Government announced the 150 crore sponsorship deal with Hockey India. The World Cup gave the sport of hockey a lot of visuals, not just during the matches but in the build-up too. The state roped in big celebrities for the event – Oscar awardee AR Rahman composed the tournament anthem, three big names from the entertainment industry were invited for the opening ceremony while cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and other sports personalities were present during the matches.

The visuals and the social media buzz attracted many non-hockey fans too, who started following the sport and added to the growing popularity of hockey in the state.