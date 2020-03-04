Deja Vu: Not the First Time Olympics Might Get Cancelled in Tokyo

With the outbreak of coronavirus, already becoming a public health emergency of international concern, the fate of the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in the Japanese capital of Tokyo hangs in balance.

In 2013, when Tokyo was selected as the venue for 2020 edition, it joined an elite list of cities which have hosted the Olympic games more than once. The list includes London, Paris, Los Angeles, Athens. Tokyo had earlier hosted the Olympics in 1964.

But seven years down the line, history is repeating itself.

The modern Olympics, which dates to 1896, have been cancelled only during wartime.