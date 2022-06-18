Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at 2022 Kuortane Games; Has Nasty Fall on Third Throw

London 2012 Gold Medallist Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago finished with Silver with a throw of 86.64m while World Champion Anderson Peters of Grenada bagged Bronze with a throw of 84.75m.

Reigning Asian and world para javelin champion Sandeep Chaudhary, who was also training at the Kuortane Olympic Training Centre along with Chopra, also took part in the competition and finished eighth with a best throw of 60.35m.

Earlier in June, Neeraj took part at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland and finished with a Silver medal, a Personal Best and a National record with a throw of 89.30m.

Neeraj is India's only Gold medallist in track and field events at the Summer Olympics, where he won the Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The ace athlete's next port of call will be in Stockholm in Sweden when he takes part in the Diamond League that begins on 30 June. The Diamond League will be his third event of the year. He returned to action after the Tokyo Olympics after almost a year.

After the Diamond League, Neeraj will be at the World Athletics Championships in the USA in July and then the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, which begins in the final days of next month.