Strong Fightback by Manu Bhaker! Placed 5th After Round 1 of 25m Qualification

Just 19 and Manu Bhaker's Tokyo 2020 experience has been anything but ideal. The Olympic debutant suffered a gun malfunction in her opening event, the 10m air pistol, in which she's also currently the second ranked player in the world. She then paired up with Saurabh Chaudhary in the 10m air pistol Mixed Team event in which the pair were the gold medal favourites, however, a few errors on the part of the young 19-year-old meant they finished at the seventh position.

Being the only Indian shooter selected to compete in three events at the Tokyo Games, Manu still has one shot at redemption and she's staged a big comeback, finishing fifth after the first round of qualification round of the 20m air pistol event.