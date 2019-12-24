Manu, Anish Sweep Junior, Senior Golds at Shooting Nationals

Manu Bhaker and Anish Bhanwala on Tuesday won junior and senior golds at the National Shooting Championships in Bhopal. Representing Haryana, while Manu won the top honours in the women's 10m air pistol event, Anish emerged victorious in the 25m rapid fire pistol.

The 17-year-old Manu, who is ranked 4th in the world in the women's air pistol rankings, shot 588 in the combined qualifications. She then went on to shoot 243 in the senior finals and 241.5 in juniors to finish top of the charts.