KIYG Perfect Platform to Prepare Athletes for Olympics: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday, 10 January highlighted Khelo India's contribution in helping Indian athletes to prepare for international competitions like the Olympics and Asian Games, saying the programme is currently training almost 15000 players in different academies.

"Khelo India was started in 2017 and when it was planned, it started off to provide a good platform for the youth to play sports. Our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi started this and we are watching the success of it. Khelo India has become the biggest event in India with thousands of people participating in the games," Rijiju said while speaking to Star Sports about the importance of KIYG as a platform for youngsters.