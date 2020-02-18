Karnataka Honours Kambala Jockey Srinivas Gowda With Rs 3 Lakh

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa on Monday honoured ace Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda and rewarded him with a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.

"We have rewarded Gowda with Rs 3 lakh. Our government is committed to cooperate fully in promoting such athletes," Yeddiyurappa said after felicitating Gowda.

Gowda, 28, a construction worker, took just 13.62 seconds to cover a distance of 145m in the Kambala event in Aikala village near Mangaluru in which jockeys have to sprint barefoot through paddy fields with buffaloes.