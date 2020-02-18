Karnataka Honours Kambala Jockey Srinivas Gowda With Rs 3 Lakh
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa on Monday honoured ace Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda and rewarded him with a cheque of Rs 3 lakh.
"We have rewarded Gowda with Rs 3 lakh. Our government is committed to cooperate fully in promoting such athletes," Yeddiyurappa said after felicitating Gowda.
Gowda, 28, a construction worker, took just 13.62 seconds to cover a distance of 145m in the Kambala event in Aikala village near Mangaluru in which jockeys have to sprint barefoot through paddy fields with buffaloes.
Bolt currently holds the 100m world record at 9.58 seconds set in 2009.
Gowda became an internet sensation overnight as soon as the clip of the race went viral on social media. Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was quick to react as invited Gowda for a trial at the Sports Authority of India's New Delhi facility. However, Gowda has declined the offer.
On Saturday, Rijiju had tweeted, "Officials from SAI have contacted him. His rail ticket is done and he will reach SAI centre on Monday. I will ensure top national coaches to conduct his trials properly."
Gudapa Kadamba, the founding chairman of Kambala Academy, had confirmed to IANS on Saturday that Gowda will not appear for the trial as he was tied up with Kambala commitments.
