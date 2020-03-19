Kashyap Fumes at IOC For Asking Athletes to Continue Training

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has termed International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s statement to encourage athletes to continue training for the Tokyo Games as a joke, saying it "makes no sense" as government has shut down all training centres due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite growing calls to defer the Olympics, the IOC on Wednesday said it expects the Games to begin as planned from 24 July and encouraged "all athletes to continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020 as best they can."