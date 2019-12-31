Indian Shooters Raise Hopes of Bumper Olympics With Stunning 2019

Hitting the target with monotonous regularity, Indian shooters' dominance in a phenomenal 2019, at times, made world events look like domestic tourneys.

At the forefront of the incredible showing was an extremely talented youth brigade that knew no fear.

Some of them studied hard, did their homework, appeared for exams, practised harder and then shot, to win. While some dominated the range first and wrote their papers later. And then, they were back at the range again, working on their game to continue what has been an unprecedented upswing.