Indian Grand Prix Athletics Event to be Held on 21 June

The Indian Grand Prix (IGP) IV will be held on 21 June in Patiala, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced on Wednesday.

The AFI will also conduct the National Inter-State Athletics Championships from 25 June at the same venue.

"The decision to organise IGP IV was taken to provide additional competition to Indian athletes as a 40-member team will not be competing in the upcoming T. Kolpakova International in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and the Qosanov Memorial meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan," AFI said in a statement on Wednesday.