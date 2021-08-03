ADVERTISEMENT

Indians' Schedule at Tokyo Olympics, 4 August : Lovlina, Neeraj Chopra In Action

Lovlina Borgohain, Neeraj Chopra, Women's hockey team and several other Indian athletes will be in action on Day 12

Vivaan Singh Babbr
Published
Olympic Sports
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain, Neeraj Chopra, Women's hockey team will be in action.</p></div>
i

Lovlina Borgohain will be in action on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics in the Women's welterweight semi-final against Busenaz Sürmeneli from Turkey.

Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will also be in action in the Men's Javelin throw, and the Women's hockey team will go up against Argentina in the semi-final.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik will all be in action tomorrow in the Men and Women's freestyle wrestling 1/8 finals.

Also Read

Consistency Key as Neeraj Chopra Aims for Stars at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Consistency Key as Neeraj Chopra Aims for Stars at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Athletics 

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification:

  • Group A: Neeraj Chopra, begins at 5:35 am IST

  • Group B: Shivpal Singh, begins at 7:05 am IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Boxing 

  • Women's welterweight semifinals 1: Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Sürmeneli, match begins at 11:00 am IST

Also Read

Muhammad Ali's Story Inspired Lovlina Borgohain's Love For Boxing

Muhammad Ali's Story Inspired Lovlina Borgohain's Love For Boxing
ADVERTISEMENT

Golf 

  • Women's Individual finals Round 1: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, event begins at 4:00 am IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Hockey 

  • Women's tournament semifinals: India vs Argentina, match begins at 3:30 pm IST

Also Read

Olympics Hockey: India Only Country With Teams in Both Men's & Women's Semis

Olympics Hockey: India Only Country With Teams in Both Men's & Women's Semis
ADVERTISEMENT

Wrestling 

  • Men's freestyle 57kg 1/8 finals: Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Óscar Tigreros, Timings TBD

  • Women's freestyle 57kg 1/8 finals: Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina, Timings TBD

  • Men's freestyle 86kg 1/8 finals: Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor, Timings TBD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT