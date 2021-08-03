Indians' Schedule at Tokyo Olympics, 4 August : Lovlina, Neeraj Chopra In Action
Lovlina Borgohain, Neeraj Chopra, Women's hockey team and several other Indian athletes will be in action on Day 12
Lovlina Borgohain will be in action on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics in the Women's welterweight semi-final against Busenaz Sürmeneli from Turkey.
Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh will also be in action in the Men's Javelin throw, and the Women's hockey team will go up against Argentina in the semi-final.
Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Anshu Malik will all be in action tomorrow in the Men and Women's freestyle wrestling 1/8 finals.
Athletics
Men's Javelin Throw Qualification:
Group A: Neeraj Chopra, begins at 5:35 am IST
Group B: Shivpal Singh, begins at 7:05 am IST
Boxing
Women's welterweight semifinals 1: Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Sürmeneli, match begins at 11:00 am IST
Golf
Women's Individual finals Round 1: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, event begins at 4:00 am IST
Hockey
Women's tournament semifinals: India vs Argentina, match begins at 3:30 pm IST
Wrestling
Men's freestyle 57kg 1/8 finals: Ravi Kumar Dahiya vs Óscar Tigreros, Timings TBD
Women's freestyle 57kg 1/8 finals: Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina, Timings TBD
Men's freestyle 86kg 1/8 finals: Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor, Timings TBD
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.