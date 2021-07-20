India's Olympic Debutants Made History Before Even Landing in Tokyo

Just like Bhavani, Mirza, the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics since 2008 Beijing, will be making his Olympic debut.

Supported by Embassy International Riding School Bangalore, Mirza completed the requirement for qualification in May 2021 when he finished second in an event in Poland.

But the road to Tokyo was not easy for Mirza too -- he had endured a lockdown in Germany, where he is stationed, several cancelled events, and an injury to his main horse, Seigneur Medicott, who was laid low by an injury for nearly two years, to make the cut.

At the Tokyo Games, Mirza will be participating in individual eventing. He has won two silver medals -- one each in individual eventing and team competition at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. It was his consistent performance recently that earned him a spot on the basis of his rankings.

The journey was arduous for radial laser class sailor Nethra too. The 23-year-old came through the Asian Qualifying Event in Oman and her family had to endure a lot to support her passion for sailing. The first Indian woman sailor to win a medal in the World Cup event, Nethra has represented the country in two Asian Games and participated in the 2020 World Cup. Though nine sailors have represented India at the Olympics, she will be the first to earn a direct qualification to the mega event.

Having qualified for Tokyo, these sportspersons would be hoping to be the first Indians in their respective sports to win an Olympic medal. The task is tough but not unachievable.