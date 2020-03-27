COVID-19: Hima Das Pledges 1 Month’s Salary to Assam Govt

Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das has pledged to donate her one month's salary to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Das will be donating her salary to Assam's COVID-19 relief fund.

"Friends it's high time to stand together and support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam government in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of COVID-19," she tweeted on Thursday tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.